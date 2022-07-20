Left Menu

Patient found dead day after he goes missing in UP's Shahjahanpur

A day after a 40-year-old ''accident'' victim admitted to a government hospital went missing, his body was found near a private nursing home, an official said on Wednesday.

The hospital administration has set up an inquiry and police are investigating the incident.

Chief Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College UP Sinha said, ''A man from Khutar area, who was injured in a road accident, was admitted to our hospital on July 13. However, he was reported missing on Monday. His body was found near a private nursing home on Tuesday.'' A team of three doctors has been formed to look into the matter. A notice has also been served to the security supervisor of the medical college, Sinha said.

Circle Officer of the area Akhand Paratap Singh said the man's body was found in Aziziganj. A urine bag and a few other medical items were also found, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

Police are yet to register an FIR.

