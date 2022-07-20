Left Menu

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, age relaxation for civil services aspirants: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:10 IST
Not feasible to grant extra attempt, age relaxation for civil services aspirants: Govt
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the government has not found it feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age limit in respect of the civil services examination.

The issue of granting age relaxation and an extra attempt to candidates for the civil services examination (CSE) due to COVID-19 was brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions by the aspirants, the Minister of State for Personnel said.

''Based on the judgments passed by Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, the matter was considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding a number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination,'' he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

However, the recruitment cycle of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was delayed due to COVID-19. Therefore, for the examinations being advertised in 2022, the SSC has decided to fix the crucial date for determining age as January 1, 2022, Singh said.

In the normal course, the crucial date for determining the age for these examinations would have been August 1, 2022, or January 1, 2023, depending on the schedule of the conduct of tier-II examinations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022