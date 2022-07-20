Left Menu

HC grants possession of AIADMK hq to Palaniswami

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:50 IST
HC grants possession of AIADMK hq to Palaniswami
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside the proceedings of the Tamil Nadu Revenue department locking and sealing the AIADMK headquarters here, following the July 11 violence and directed that the keys of the office be handed over to party chief K Palaniswami.

Justice N Sathish Kumar quashed the proceedings while passing orders on the criminal original petitions from Palaniswami, the party's interim general secretary and ousted leader O Panneerselvam (OPS).

The judge directed the government to remove the seal and hand over the keys to Palaniswami and also asked the police to provide adequate protection to the office, located on Avvai Shanmugam Salai at Royapettah here.

The court dismissed Panneerselvam's plea for granting possession of the party headquarters, 'MGR Maaligai,' to him. The judge also directed the party cadres not to enter the headquarters for a month to avoid any untoward incidents. The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) had sealed the premises following a violent clash that broke out between supporters of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam on July 11, when an AIADMK General Council, its highest decision-making body, picked the former as its interim general secretary, squeezing out OPS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

