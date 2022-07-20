Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU in field of Judicial Cooperation between India and Maldives

Updated: 20-07-2022 15:39 IST
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Judicial Cooperation between India and Judicial Service Commission of the Republic of Maldives. This is the eighth MoU signed between India and other countries in the field of Judicial Cooperation.

This MoU will provide a platform to tap benefits of Information Technology for court digitization and can be a potential growth area for the IT companies and start-ups in both the countries.

During recent years, the close relationship between India and Maldives has intensified multi-dimensionally. With the signing of this agreement on cooperation in the field of law and justice, the good relations between the two countries will receive further impetus. It will not only enable exchange of knowledge and technology in judicial and other legal areas between the two countries but will also further the objectives of "Neighbourhood First" policy.

(With Inputs from PIB)

