2 Youth Congress workers held in Thiruvananthapuram for showing black flag to Kerala CM

Two Youth Congress workers were arrested on Wednesday in connection with showing a black flag to the cavalcade of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while he was on his way to an event in the state capital, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am when the Chief Minister was on his way to EMS Academy at Vilappilsala, police said.

An officer of Vilappilsala police station said the two Youth Congress workers were arrested and booked for the offenses of obstructing traffic and violating orders of a government official.

As the offenses were bailable, they were released on station bail after the VIP movement, the officer said.

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, in a Facebook post, said that Youth Congress raised a black flag against the Chief Minister and added that despite the security arrangements, they will protest against Vijayan in view of the prevailing alleged emergency-like situation in the state.

The black flag was reportedly shown in protest against the arrest of Congress leader K S Sabarinadhan a day ago for allegedly hatching the conspiracy behind the aircraft protest against the Chief Minister.

However, the same day, a Kerala court granted him bail.

