At least four killed in Turkish rocket strike on Iraq's Dohuk province, sources say
At least four people were killed and 15 injured in a Turkish rocket attack in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, a Kurdish security source and a Kurdish official said on Wednesday.
The Kurdish official said that the attack hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraqi Kurdistan and Turkey.
