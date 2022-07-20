Turkey postpones president's Mexico trip - Mexican government
Turkey postponed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Mexico scheduled for the end of July, Mexico's foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday in a statement.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard had announced the visit earlier this month, calling the planned meeting between Erdogan and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, an opportunity to build stronger ties around trade and tourism. Mexico's foreign ministry said it was informed of the postponement by the Turkish government, which did not provide details on the reasons for the decision.
