Left Menu

Turkey postpones president's Mexico trip - Mexican government

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 21:31 IST
Turkey postpones president's Mexico trip - Mexican government

Turkey postponed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Mexico scheduled for the end of July, Mexico's foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday in a statement.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard had announced the visit earlier this month, calling the planned meeting between Erdogan and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, an opportunity to build stronger ties around trade and tourism. Mexico's foreign ministry said it was informed of the postponement by the Turkish government, which did not provide details on the reasons for the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022