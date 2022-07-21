Left Menu

Lightning strike kills 1 soldier, injures 9 on U.S. Army base in Georgia

A base spokesperson, Anne Bowman, said the deceased soldier and the nine others injured were all involved in field training at the time of the lightning strike, which according to local media coincided with severe thunderstorms that were sweeping the area at the time. The severity and nature of the injuries were not immediately known, Bowman said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 05:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 05:49 IST
Lightning strike kills 1 soldier, injures 9 on U.S. Army base in Georgia

A lightning strike killed one soldier and injured nine others taking part in a training exercise on Wednesday at a U.S. Army post in Georgia, base officials said. Details were not immediately available, but the accident occurred at about 11 a.m. in a training area of Ford Gordon, located just outside Augusta, Georgia, about 140 miles (225 km) east of Atlanta, the state capital.

Fort Gordon is the home of the U.S. Army Signal Corps and the Army's Cyber Center of Excellence, a training academy for electronic warfare and cyber defense. A base spokesperson, Anne Bowman, said the deceased soldier and the nine others injured were all involved in field training at the time of the lightning strike, which according to local media coincided with severe thunderstorms that were sweeping the area at the time.

The severity and nature of the injuries were not immediately known, Bowman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins; High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022