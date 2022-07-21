CCI directs 10 Chennai-based associations to cease, desist from anti-competitive ways

Competition Commission has directed ten Chennai-based associations that represent trailer owners, drivers, and other personnel engaged in their services to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices.

The watchdog's order has come on a complaint filed by the Chennai chapter of the National Association of Container Freight Stations, which had alleged that the associations had imposed certain restrictions with respect to the movement of trailers.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) examined the role of trade associations and the legitimacy of actions taken by them under the Competition Act.

It was found that the associations concerned had transgressed their legal contours and facilitated collusive decision-making by allowing fixation of prices and restricting the provision of services under their aegis, according to a 34-page order passed by CCI.

The order also noted that none of the entities denied having participated in the meetings where such decisions of anti-competitive nature took place, thus, establishing the existence of agreement/understanding/arrangement amongst them.

''In a competitive market, the prices of goods or services should ideally be determined by a free interaction between demand and supply forces. Any collective collusive action can manipulate the market outcomes under which the independent decisions between each buyer and seller could have been reached.

''Seen in this light, the collective action by TOAs has manipulated the market forces and narrowed the scope of competition,'' CCI said.

Further, the regulator said that the associations, many of which did not appear before it during the hearings, were not able to rebut the said presumption.

The regulator has directed the ten entities to ''cease and desist in respect of the anti-competitive conduct committed by it''.

They are Trailer Owners Association, Trailer Organisers Association, Port Contractors Welfare Association, Chennai Trailer Owners Association, Tamil Nadu Trailer Owners Association, and Royapuram Trailer Owners Association.

Others are Interstate Container Transport Owners Association, Confederation of Surface Transport, Chennai Harbour Trailer Owners Association, and Chennai Kanchi Rhiruvakkur Trailer Owner Welfare Association.

''... on a holistic assessment, and taking into consideration the submissions of OP-1... the Commission is of the considered view that a cease-and-desist order under Section 27 of the Act would sub-serve the ends of justice in the matter,'' CCI noted.

