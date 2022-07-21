Left Menu

Owner of UP printing press arrested in HP Police constable recruitment paper leak case

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:42 IST
The owner of an Uttar Pradesh-based printing press was arrested in connection with the Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment paper leak case, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Sailendra Vikram Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Vaishali, was on Thursday produced before the chief judicial magistrate court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, they said.

Singh was arrested on Wednesday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Himachal Pradesh Police in connection with state police constable recruitment paper leak case, according to a press note.

He is the owner of a printing press, Immense Solutions Private Limited, located in Ghaziabad where the paper was published in March, the press note issued by the state police said.

Singh was produced in the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Shimla, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

On May 6, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur cancelled the written test conducted on March 27 to recruit police constables amid reports of a paper leak.

On May 31, the SIT arrested an employee of the printing press in this case.

