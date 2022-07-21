Current Nord Stream 1 gas flows don't change much for Uniper bailout talks - econ min

Current Russian gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline do not change much in bailout talks for Uniper, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

Habeck said Uniper talks began earlier this month, when Nord Stream 1 gas flows were at 40% capacity, and current flows were now at that same level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)