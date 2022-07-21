Left Menu

ED moves SC seeking transfer of trial in Kerala gold smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the trial in the gold smuggling case from Kerala to Karnataka saying that a free and fair trial of the case is not possible in the state.ED alleged in its plea that there is a close nexus between the accused and top officials and functionaries of the Kerala government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:35 IST
ED moves SC seeking transfer of trial in Kerala gold smuggling case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the trial in the gold smuggling case from Kerala to Karnataka saying that a ''free and fair trial'' of the case is not possible in the state.

ED alleged in its plea that there is a close nexus between the accused and top officials and functionaries of the Kerala government. Recently, the key accused in the case, Swapna Suresh, appeared before the Kochi unit of the Enforcement Directorate after being summoned by the probe agency in view of her recent statement before a magistrate court here under section 164 of the CrPC. Suresh, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with another accused Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru on July 11, 2020.

The NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Customs conducted separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020. Several people, including M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, and another ex-employee of the UAE Consulate here, Sarith P S, were arrested in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022