Algeria arrests former Tunisian intelligence chief, hands him over to Tunisia
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:26 IST
Algeria arrested former Tunisian intelligence chief Lazhar Longo and handed him over to Tunisia after he turned up in the neighbouring country, a Tunisian security official told Reuters on Thursday.
Longo, who also served as a Tunisian security attaché in Paris, was sacked and placed under house arrest last year after President Kais Saied seized control of excuctive power and closed the parliament.
