New round of Ukraine grain export talks due on Friday- Ukraine foreign ministry
Ukraine's foreign ministry said late on Thursday that another U.N.-led round of talks to unblock Ukrainian grain exports would take place in Turkey on Friday.
"In summary, a document may be signed which will bind the sides to (ensure) safe functioning of export routes in the Black sea," Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told Reuters.
Nikolenko said the Ukrainian delegation at the talks will only support decisions which will guarantee safety of Ukraine's southern regions, "strong positions" of Ukraine's armed forces in the Black sea, and safe exports of Ukrainian agricultural produce.
