Activists say Mexico not enforcing environmental laws related to Mayan Train project
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-07-2022 03:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 03:04 IST
A group of environmentalist organizations filed a submission Thursday under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) with the Commission for Environmental Cooperation related to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship Mayan Train project.
The environmentalist groups that submitted the claim said in a statement that "Mexico is failing to effectively enforce its environmental laws to assess the environmental impacts related to the Tren Maya project."
