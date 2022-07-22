Left Menu

Kerala gold smuggling: State BJP chief alleges "match fixing" between rulings, Oppn parties

Kerala BJP president K Surendran slammed the state government and the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for keeping the investigative agency Enforcement Directorate at bay in the gold smuggling case and said that there's match-fixing happening in the matter.

Kerala BJP president K Surendran slammed the state government and the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for keeping the investigative agency Enforcement Directorate at bay in the gold smuggling case and said that there's match-fixing happening in the matter. "It is to help the chief minister. When the chief minister expressed his gratitude to the opposition, it is clear that match-fixing is happening here," said Surendran.

His remarks came after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the opposition leader for changing its stance on ED. The Chief Minister had stated in the assembly that he is happy the opposition has realized that the CBI is also not free. The state BJP chief also sought clarifications from the opposition as to why did they start the protests on the gold smuggling case and alleged that the two have come up with an adjustment.

"Satheesan should tell why the opposition protested in the gold smuggling case. On what basis does Satheesan say that there is no need for ED and CBI enquiry. Satheesan also demanded the same enquiry earlier in the assembly. It is needed. It is better the opposition goes to Kashi," he added. On July 5, 2020, 30 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was seized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag that was meant to be delivered to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

M Sivasankar, the principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, was suspended and removed from the post after a preliminary inquiry confirmed that he had links with Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. (ANI)

