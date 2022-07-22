Left Menu

Kerala HC grants SFI leader interim bail to appear for exams

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim bail to the state secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPIM, PM Arsho in connection with many cases including an attempt to murder.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-07-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 12:42 IST
PM Arsho, Ernakulam state secretary of the Students' Federation of India (File Photo:Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim bail to the state secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPIM, PM Arsho in connection with many cases including an attempt to murder. The court granted the interim bail till August 4 to the SFI leader to write his university exams. He is presently under judicial custody.

The Kerala High Court had cancelled the bail of Arsho in connection with an attempt to murder case observing that he was involved in the 12 cases during the bail period. The case against the SFI leader was registered in 2018. He was arrested for a case registered under sections 308, 355, 323, 324, 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly attacking a student.

Earlier on July 12, the Kerala High Court had dismissed the bail petition of Arsho in connection with many cases including an attempt to murder. On June 12, Kerala Police arrested him over the matter and also for violating the bail conditions following which he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

SFI workers later felicitated Arsho by raising slogans and putting garlands just before entering the sub-jail in Kakkanad district. He was felicitated when the police brought him to the sub-jail. (ANI)

