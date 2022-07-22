Left Menu

UP: Over 2,700 convicted for crime against women, children in three months

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:57 IST
UP: Over 2,700 convicted for crime against women, children in three months
Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday claimed that 2,756 people accused of rape and other serious crimes against women and children have been punished in a period of over three months.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in an official statement that from March 25 to July 16 this year, 328 people have been awarded life imprisonment, 594 sentences of more than 10 years, and 1,834 jail terms of less than 10 years.

Additional Director General of Police (Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey said 892 people were punished by the POCSO courts, of which 145 were sentenced to life imprisonment, 291 to 10 years or more, and 456 awarded a jail term of less than 10 years. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continuous efforts have been made by the Prosecution Department in providing the harshest punishment to culprits, Awasthi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022