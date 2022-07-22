Left Menu

Judge says Prince Harry can sue UK govt over security plan

Prince Harry can take the British government to court over his security arrangements in the UK, a judge in London ruled Friday.Harry and his wife Meghan lost publicly funded UK police protection when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:43 IST
Judge says Prince Harry can sue UK govt over security plan
Prince Harry Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry can take the British government to court over his security arrangements in the UK, a judge in London ruled Friday.

Harry and his wife Meghan lost publicly funded UK police protection when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020. The prince wants to pay personally for police security when he comes to Britain and is challenging the government's refusal to permit it.

Judge Jonathan Swift ruled Friday that the case can go to a full hearing at the High Court in London. He refused some aspects of the challenge but said some grounds "give rise to an arguable case" that deserves a hearing.

The judge said ''a conclusion at the permission stage that a case is arguable is some distance from a conclusion that the case will succeed at the final hearing." A date has not been set for the case to be heard.

Harry and the former actress Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in 2019 but stepped down as working royals the following year, citing what they described as unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Harry's lawyers have said the prince is reluctant to bring the couple's children — Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet — to his homeland because it is not safe. Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, wants to be able to pay for the protection, saying his private security team in the US doesn't have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information. His lawyers also say a February 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, removing his full royal security, was unreasonable because Harry was not allowed to make "informed representations beforehand." The British government says the committee's decision was reasonable, and that it is not possible to pay privately for police protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022