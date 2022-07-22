Left Menu

Thane man cheated of Rs 12.75 lakh with Hardiwar Ayurveda centre scheme

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:54 IST
Thane man cheated of Rs 12.75 lakh with Hardiwar Ayurveda centre scheme
  • Country:
  • India

A 69-year-old man from Thane was cheated of Rs 12.75 lakh in a fraud connected to stay and treatment in an Ayurveda centre in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, a police official said on Friday.

A man who identified himself as Sachin Agarwal called up the senior citizen and offered him a scheme under which the latter could avail treatment and stay at a renowned Ayurveda centre in the northern state, said Inspector SS Nimbalkar of Kapurbawadi police station.

''After the man transferred Rs 12.75 lakh into accounts mentioned by Agarwal between June and July, he found something amiss as the latter stopped taking calls. The website shown to the senior citizen also turned out to be fake,'' he added.

A case of cheating under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, he said.

