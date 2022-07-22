Left Menu

Four get away with Rs 6 lakh after striking ATM in Delhi's Mitraun village

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four unidentified people allegedly vandalised an ATM in west Delhi's Mitraun village and fled with its cash tray containing over Rs 6 lakh on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 4.30 am, they said. The four suspects had come to the spot in a car and cut the public sector bank ATM using a gas cutter. They took away the cash tray from the ATM, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) and 34 (common intention) has been registered, the DCP said.

According to the information provided by the bank, the ATM had a total of Rs 6.40 lakh at the time of the incident. The ATM kiosk was not manned by a guard in the night. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate and nab the accused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

