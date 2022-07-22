Hyderabad school principal's son arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl student

A 20-year-old youth named Yasir was arrested in Hyderabad's Santosh Nagar on Friday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl inside the premises of a private school in Moin Bagh. The accused is the son of the school principal. According to the information, Santosh Nagar Police station filed a complaint after the parents of a minor school girl reported that their daughter was sexually assaulted in a room on the terrace of the school by the school principal's son Yasir.

A case was registered against Yasir under sections 354A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the POCSO Act, and later he was arrested by the Santosh Nagar Police. "We have received a complaint from parents in the complaint they said a 9-year-old girl who is studying in a private school in Moin Bagh, Santosh Nagar, was sexually assaulted in a room on the terrace of the school by School principal's son Yasir. A case has been registered U/S 354A 509 IPC, 9(M) R/W 10 of POCSO Act and arrested the accused Yasir," said Vamshi Krishna Rao, Inspector Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad.

The police are further investigating the case. (ANI)

