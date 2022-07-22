U.S. ITC launches probe related to trade of certain fabrics with S.Korea

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it has launched an investigation related to the possible impact on the trade of certain fabrics of triacetate filament yarns from a proposed modification to a United States-Korea trade pact.

The investigation - "certain fabrics of triacetate filament yarns: effect of modification to U.S.-Korea FTA rules of origin" - was requested by the U.S. Trade Representative in a letter on July 5, the ITC said in a statement.

