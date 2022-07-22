Kerala actress assault: HC questions survivor's allegation against judge

The Kerala High Court harshly criticised the survivor in the 2017 actress assault case over her allegations against the trial court judge. A single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas asked the survivor on what basis she raised allegations against the judge.

The court observed this while considering a petition of the survivor seeking the court's intervention in the case to ensure justice. The court also condemned the allegation of the survivor that the memory card, which is evidence of the crime was accessed when it was in the trial court's custody.

The survivor also pointed out that she is making this allegation after she received the information from the prosecution. In reply to this, the court asked her whether the prosecution is leaking confidential details of the probe to her or not.

After this, the court also allowed the request of actor Dileep, who is the eighth accused in this case to implead in the petition. Court will further hear the plea on August 1. The survivor via her plea alleged that the "investigative team is moving to close further investigation of the case prematurely. The investigation team was unwilling to question the lawyers of actor Dileep, the eight accused in the case despite the evidence that they were trying to influence witnesses. There is an attempt to influence the politicians in the ruling alliance to end the case. A move was being made to end the case in a hurry. This raises the question of whether this will lead to denial of justice. There is political pressure on the probe team to close the case. The accused in the case, Dileep, is a man of high political influence. The move is underway to snatch the final report. This is due to the nexus between the ruling party members and Dileep. A move to question his lawyers was blocked by Dileep's lawyer's political affiliation. I have no choice but to go to court for justice."

The case pertains that the actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

