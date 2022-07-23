Sri Lanka's Election Commission appoints Wajira Abeywardena to vacant MP seat
Sri Lanka's Election Commission on Friday appointed Wajira Abeywardena as a member of Parliament to fill the seat left vacant after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected president. https://bit.ly/3zqJnp3
Wickremesinghe assumed the office of Sri Lanka's acting president on Wednesday, after winning 134 of the 225 votes in parliament.
