Over 3 lakh complaints received so far on anti-corruption helpline: Punjab govt

The AAP in Punjab on Saturday said it has received more than three lakh complaints so far on its anti-corruption helpline, adding it will take a ''strict action'' against those who indulge in corruption.

Over 2,500 complaints are being received every day on the 'anti-corruption action line,' it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Punjab, shared the information from its Twitter handle.

“Our dream -- corruption-free Punjab,” it said. The Bhagwant Mann-led government in March had launched the anti-corruption helpline that allowed people to send audio or video of officials indulging in corrupt practices. Complaints against corruption are examined by the Punjab Vigilance bureau.

