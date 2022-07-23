Left Menu

Over 3 lakh complaints received so far on anti-corruption helpline: Punjab govt

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-07-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 14:31 IST
Over 3 lakh complaints received so far on anti-corruption helpline: Punjab govt
Punjab ruling AAP on Saturday said more than three lakh complaints have been received so far on the state's anti-corruption helpline, adding that the government will take a ''strict action'' against those who indulge in corruption.

Over 2,500 complaints are being received every day on the 'anti-corruption action line,' it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Punjab, shared the information from its Twitter handle.

“Our dream -- corruption-free Punjab,” it said. The Bhagwant Mann-led government in March had launched the anti-corruption helpline that allowed people to send audio or video of officials indulging in corrupt practices. Complaints against corruption are examined by the Punjab Vigilance bureau.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

