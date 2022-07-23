U.S. envoy says Russia should be held to account for strike on Odesa
The U.S. ambassador to Kyiv said that Moscow should be held to account for what she said was an "outrageous" Russian strike on the port city of Odesa on Saturday.
Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa a day after Russia and Ukraine, with mediation by the United Nations and Turkey, signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports and resume grain exports.
"The Kremlin continues to weaponize food. Russia must be held to account," U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink wrote on Twitter.
