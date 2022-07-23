Left Menu

Kerala Police initiates probe into Maoist presence in Kannur

Kerala police have started combing operations to catch hold of three Maoists, including a woman, who were seen at Ayyankunnu, an area bordering Karnataka in Kannur district.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 23-07-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 16:49 IST
Kerala police have started combing operations to catch hold of three Maoists, including a woman, who were seen at Ayyankunnu, an area bordering Karnataka in Kannur district.

Locals informed the police about three armed Maoists who visited houses in the region and collected food items. ''The incident happened on July 15. We have begun the investigation. The weapon which was carried by the Maoists is yet to be identified as they visited the region in the night,'' police told PTI.

The Thunderbolt, an elite commando force of the state police specialised in combating extremists, have visited the region and collected evidence.

The incident came to light after locals informed the police and a team led by the Iritty Deputy SP has been probing the matter.

