Left Menu

Man arrested for smuggling heroin along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

A man has been arrested from Rajasthans Barmer district for smuggling heroin along the Indo-Pak border and then supplying the contraband in Punjab and Delhi, police said here on Saturday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-07-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 20:00 IST
Man arrested for smuggling heroin along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested from Rajasthan's Barmer district for smuggling heroin along the Indo-Pak border and then supplying the contraband in Punjab and Delhi, police said here on Saturday. According to the police, the accused has admitted to sending 15 kg heroin in two consignments from Pakistan to Punjab. Further investigation is going on, they said.

Barmer District Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said in a statement on Saturday that the Border Security Force (BSF) and Barmer Police took joint action, exposing heroin smuggling from the International Indo-Pak border. The accused was identified as Swaroop Singh Rajput (44), resident of Barmer's Bijawal area. He was arrested from his house on July 17 and was interrogated jointly by various agencies, police said.

During interrogation, the accused said that he along with his partner Bhuta Singh received five kg heroin packets from Pakistan near BSF post (Panchala) three days after Eid and supplied them to a party of Punjab in Barmer.

Similarly, on May 27, 10 kg heroin packets from Pakistan were received near Mate Ka Tala and supplied to a Delhi party in Barmer. Bhuta Singh is being searched, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
4
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022