Left Menu

Road rage: Girl stabs differently-abled man to death in ChhattisgarhA min'

The minor was detained from Mandir Hasaud area and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from her, he said. An offence under section 302 murder of the Indian Penal Code IPC and the Arms Act has been registered by the Azad Chowk police, Patel said.The detained minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, he added.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-07-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:38 IST
Road rage: Girl stabs differently-abled man to death in ChhattisgarhA min'
  • Country:
  • India

A differently-abled man was allegedly stabbed to death by a 16-year-old girl in an incident of road rage in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Kankalipara area under the Azad Chowk police station, additional superintendent of police (west) D C Patel said.

The minor who was riding a two-wheeler attacked the deaf and mute victim who was on his bicycle, after the latter failed to respond to her horn, he said.

The girl allegedly stabbed the man in the neck with a knife that she was carrying, killing him on the spot, the official said. The minor was detained from Mandir Hasaud area and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from her, he said. An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered by the Azad Chowk police, Patel said.

The detained minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022