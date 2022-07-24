Road rage: Girl stabs differently-abled man to death in ChhattisgarhA min'
The minor was detained from Mandir Hasaud area and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from her, he said. An offence under section 302 murder of the Indian Penal Code IPC and the Arms Act has been registered by the Azad Chowk police, Patel said.The detained minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, he added.
- Country:
- India
A differently-abled man was allegedly stabbed to death by a 16-year-old girl in an incident of road rage in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Kankalipara area under the Azad Chowk police station, additional superintendent of police (west) D C Patel said.
The minor who was riding a two-wheeler attacked the deaf and mute victim who was on his bicycle, after the latter failed to respond to her horn, he said.
The girl allegedly stabbed the man in the neck with a knife that she was carrying, killing him on the spot, the official said. The minor was detained from Mandir Hasaud area and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from her, he said. An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered by the Azad Chowk police, Patel said.
The detained minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India likely to play a match against 'Rest of the World' team as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel says was in hospital, couldn't attend Yashwant Sinha meet
Rishi Sunak hits threshold for UK PM race, Priti Patel rules out bid
Gujarat rains: CM Bhupendra Patel reviews flood-affected areas
Azad attending Congress meeting signals intent, his close aide likely to be new J-K party chief