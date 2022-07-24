Left Menu

Man booked for sexual assault of six-year-old girl

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 19:35 IST
Man booked for sexual assault of six-year-old girl
A man has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Sunday.

The child's mother alleged in her complaint that the accused, who is her neighbour, sexually abused the girl after inviting her to his house on July 8, promising to give her sweet potato.

The family did not register a complaint on the day fearing for the girl's future. However, the accused tried to repeat the crime by calling the girl again to his house. Following this, the family lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday. Belthangady police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act and investigation is on, the sources said.

