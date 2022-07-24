Northern army commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday reviewed the security situation in Kashmir valley and impressed upon troops not to forget the lessons learnt during a conflict.

The army commander also took stock of the security measures for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, northern command's defence spokesman said.

Soon after his arrival on a day-long visit to Kashmir, the army commander, along with General Officer Commanding (GOC) Chinar Corps Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, visited northern route of Amarnath Yatra to take stock of the situation and review progress of the yatra along Nilagrar-Baltal-Domel- Brarimarg-Sangam-Holy Cave route, he said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed by Lt Gen Aujla on overall security situation in the Kashmir valley, the spokesman said. The army commander also interacted with the participants of Kargil Vijay Diwas motorcycle expedition at Nilgrar (Sonamarg). The motorcycle rally has moved towards Kargil as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 celebration scheduled on July 26, he said.

While appreciating the event, Lt Gen Dwivedi said that such efforts motivate and bind the citizens of the country to idea of the nation. He also remembered the sacrifices made by brave soldiers in the Kargil war and emphasised to never forget the lessons learnt during the conflict. Lt Gen Dwivedi also interacted with all ranks carrying out selfless service and in recognition, presented 'commendation cards' to security personnel of the various agencies, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)