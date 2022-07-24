Left Menu

Muslim brothers held for vandalising 'mazaar' in UP town

Two Muslim brothers were arrested on Sunday allegedly for vandalising a 'mazaar' (tomb) here and burning the curtains and 'chaadars' offered there, police said. Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said that at around 4.30 pm, police got an information that the 'mazaar' of Jalal Shah was vandalised. He said that when police reached the mazaar, they came to know that it was vandalised by Mohammad Kamaal and Mohammad Aadib, both residents of Sherkot area here, who also burnt the curtains and 'chaadars' offered there. ''We also came to know that both these brothers had damaged the 'mazaar' at Ghosiawala, also 'mazaar' of Kutub Shah in the morning,'' the SP said. Both brothers have been arrested, and are being interrogated, he added.

