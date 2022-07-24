Muslim brothers held for vandalising tomb in UP

Two Muslim brothers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalising a 'mazaar' (tomb) here and burning curtains and 'chaadars' offered there, police said.

One of them was wearing a saffron-coloured 'pagrhi' and a garland, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said around 4.30 pm, police got information that the 'mazaar' of Jalal Shah was vandalised.

He said when police reached there, they came to know that it was vandalised by Mohammad Kamaal and Mohammad Aadib, both residents of Sherkot area here, who also burnt the curtains and 'chaadars' offered there.

''We also came to know that both these brothers had damaged the 'mazaar' at Ghosiawala and 'mazaar' of Kutub Shah in the morning,'' Singh said.

The brothers have been arrested and are being interrogated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)