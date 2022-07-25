Over 3,500 litres of IMFL smuggled from Mahe in milk van, 2 men held
In a major haul, Kerala police on Monday seized over 3,500 liters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor IMFL, which was being smuggled from Mahe in a milk van, and arrested two persons. Police seized 3,582 liters of liquor which was banned from selling outside Mahe, an enclave in the Union Territory of Puducherry, and arrested Thiruvananthapuram-native Krishna Prakash 23, and Kollam resident Saji 51. The duo was apprehended early Monday morning by a special squad from Kodungallur and Vadanappally police. We were inspecting suspicious vehicles based on a tip-off.
- Country:
- India
In a major haul, Kerala police on Monday seized over 3,500 liters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), which was being smuggled from Mahe in a milk van, and arrested two persons.
Police seized 3,582 liters of liquor which was banned from selling outside Mahe, an enclave in the Union Territory of Puducherry, and arrested Thiruvananthapuram-native Krishna Prakash (23) and Kollam resident Saji (51).
The duo was apprehended early Monday morning by a special squad from Kodungallur and Vadanappally police.
''We were inspecting suspicious vehicles based on a tip-off. We found IMFL of various brands worth around Rs 50 lakh. It seems like the duo were planning to sell this in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam regions,'' police told PTI.
Police suspect the duo was planning to sell the illegal liquor during the Onam season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Heavy rains in Kerala with orange alert in 4 districts, yellow alert in 8 others
Kerala Minister's unexpected generosity: Donates gold bangle for kidney patient's treatment
In Kerala to find out whether benefits of central schemes reaching people: Jaishankar
Kerala Minister's unexpected generosity: Donates gold bangle for kidney patient's treatment
Sabarimala virtual queue system handed over to Travancore Devaswom Board: Kerala govt