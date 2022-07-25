SC notice to Centre on plea to conduct delimitation exercise in four North Eastern states

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and others on a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India to conduct delimitation exercise in four North Eastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland -- as per the Representation of People's Act, 1950. A bench comprising Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Chief Election Commissioner, and others on the plea filed by the Delimitation Demand Committee.

The plea has also sought directions to constitute a Delimitation Commission in terms of the provision under the Delimitation Act, 2002 and Section 8A of the Representation of Peoples (Amendment) Act, 1956. The petition contended that the delimitation exercise has not been carried out for the last 51 years in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.

