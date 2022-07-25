Left Menu

Woman stabbed to death in Assam, 3 held

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An Adivasi woman was killed in Kokrajhar district of Assam on the suspicion that she practiced witchcraft, police said.

The incident took place at Bongaijora village part-II in the district on Saturday night, they said.

The 55-year-old woman's body was found in a pool of blood on the verandah of her house, a police officer said.

''She was stabbed multiple times. Though villagers are keeping mum, they had in the past, too, tried to kill the woman, branding her as a witch," he said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer added.

