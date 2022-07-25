Left Menu

Man attacked, killed with paver block at bus spot in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:08 IST
A 25-year-old man from Delhi was attacked and killed with a paver block while he was sleeping at a bus stop in the western suburb of Versova here, police on Monday.

The victim, Suraj Manoj Tiwari, was attacked at a bus stop in Seven Bungalows locality late on Saturday night, an official from Versova police station said.

Tiwari's body, bearing multiple head wounds, was found by passersby on Sunday morning and the police were informed, he said.

Investigations revealed that Tiwari hailed from Palam area of Delhi and was a street musician, he said.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the identity of the accused, the official said. Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was found dead in a chawl in the western suburb of Kandivali on Monday, police said. Deepak Bhagelu Rajbhar was brutally stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Poisar area, an official said.

A forensics team and dog squad have been pressed into service to establish the identity of the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

