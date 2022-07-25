Gujarat: Good rain so far results in 207 major dams having 60 pc water stock

The water stock in 207 major dams in Gujarat stands at 60 percent of storage capacity due to good rains so far this season, the state government said on Monday.

Of these 207 dams, the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada river considered the lifeline of Gujarat, currently has 2.11 lakh million cubic feet (mcf) of water, which is 63.32 percent of its total storage capacity.

The remaining 206 dams have 3.24 lakh mc ft of water, or 58.13 percent of storage capacity, a state government release said citing Water Resources department data.

It said 35 of the 206 dams are 100 percent full, 41 are in the 70-100 percent range, 33 are in the 50-70 percent range, 41 have water between 25 and 50 percent of capacity, and 56 dams have less than 25 percent storage.

A release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said Gujarat has so far received nearly 66 percent, or 561 millimeters, of the average annual rainfall of 850 mm.

The SEOC release said 28 of the state's 251 talukas have so far received more than 1,000 mm of rainfall, while 74 talukas have got between 500 mm to 1,000 mm this season.

The arid Kutch region has already received 116 percent of its annual average rainfall, followed by the South Gujarat zone getting 80.47 percent, Saurashtra 60.69 percent, East Central zone 56.34 percent, and north Gujarat 46.82 percent, the release added.

