Pakistan Army chief reviews security situation in country

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 25-07-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 19:51 IST
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday reviewed the security situation, with a particular focus on the country's borders and internal security, the military said.

Gen. Bajwa, who presided over the 249th Corps Commanders’ Conference, lauded successful counter terrorism operations carried out by the security forces, it said in a statement.

He took a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in the country with ''particular focus on Pakistan's borders and internal security,'' it said.

He also appreciated the efforts of the military in the relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

