Guj: Hooch claims seven lives
At least seven persons died and ten others were admitted to different hospitals after consuming spurious liquor at Rojid village in Botad district of Gujarat, a senior police officer said on Monday.Police detained three bootleggers from the Botad district who were allegedly involved in selling spurious country-made liquor, said Gujarat Director General of Police DGP Ashish Bhatia.Seven persons have died so far after consuming spurious liquor while around 10 others are currently admitted to different hospitals.
At least seven persons died and ten others were admitted to different hospitals after consuming spurious liquor at Rojid village in Botad district of Gujarat, a senior police officer said on Monday.
Police detained three bootleggers from the Botad district who were allegedly involved in selling spurious country-made liquor, said Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia.
''Seven persons have died so far after consuming spurious liquor while around 10 others are currently admitted to different hospitals. Three persons were detained by police for questioning,'' said Bhatia. Earlier, the wife of a victim undergoing treatment had told reporters that her husband's condition started deteriorating hours after he consumed hooch at Rojid village on Sunday night.
One Himmatbhai, who is recovering, claimed at least 15 people fell ill after consuming the hooch they had purchased from a bootlegger on Sunday night.
