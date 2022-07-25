Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh police seize drugs worth Rs 1.28 crore

Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.28 crore.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 25-07-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 22:24 IST
The seized contraband drugs with Arunachal Police. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.28 crore. The operation was launched by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Arunachal Pradesh Police which recovered 651.25 grams of heroin and apprehended a drugs peddler.

Rohit Rajbir Singh, Superintendent of Police of SIT said that SIT has affected the biggest ever synthetic narcotics recovery, in market value terms, in Arunachal Pradesh Police history. "SIT breaks its own record, set earlier this year, which was the highest ever before this operation. We have recovered 651.25 grams of high purity Heroin (tested by NCB field kit), with a current market valuation of Rs 1.28 crore," Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

He further said that a Guwahati-based hoarder and peddler Hemchandra Barman apprehended. "Sustained investigation and follow-up for more than a year by SIT, in CB PS Case No. 01/2021 u/s 22(c)/27(a)/27A NDPS Act, led to this success. Banderdewa-Guwahati-Moreh axis identified and targeted by SIT," the top police official said.

He also said that, further investigation is on. (ANI)

