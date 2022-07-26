Left Menu

China Everbright former party chief investigated -anti-graft watchdog

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:24 IST
China's anti-corruption watchdog is investigating the former communist party chief of China Everbright Limited for suspected "serious disciplinary violations", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on Tuesday.

Chen Shuang, also former executive president of China Everbright, left the company in 2019, according to the statement posted on the CCDI website.

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

