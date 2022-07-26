China Everbright former party chief investigated -anti-graft watchdog

China's anti-corruption watchdog is investigating the former communist party chief of China Everbright Limited for suspected "serious disciplinary violations", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on Tuesday.

Chen Shuang, also former executive president of China Everbright, left the company in 2019, according to the statement posted on the CCDI website.

