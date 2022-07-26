Centre asks states to promptly identify illegal Bangladesh migrants

The Centre has asked state governments to take prompt steps the identification of illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in India.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted and found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents in the last five years.

''The central government has issued instructions to state governments and Union Territories for taking appropriate prompt steps for identification of illegal migrants,'' he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said the states and Union territories were also asked to restrict the illegal migrants to specified locations according to provisions of law, capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents, and legal proceedings including initiation of deportation proceedings. Rai said the states have also been advised to share the particulars of those illegal migrants who have wrongfully obtained Aadhaar cards for appropriate legal action.

State governments have further been advised to cancel any identification documents obtained fraudulently by illegal migrants, like voter cards, driving licenses, ration cards etc, he said.

