Nagaland CM Rio meets Amit Shah; discusses peace talks

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning the state, that include the ongoing Naga peace process.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), was present in the meeting.

''Today, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. NEDA convener and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present in the meeting. We discussed the Naga issue,'' Rio told reporters outside Parliament.

When asked about resolving the border dispute with Assam, Rio said it will be done after the assembly elections next year.

On Naga peace process, Rio said, ''Negotiations are going on. It depends on the negotiating parties...We are hopeful.'' The Government of India had signed a framework agreement with the major Naga group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a permanent solution.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland, which started soon after India's Independence in 1947.

However, talks with the NSCN-IM are currently going nowhere as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the central government.

Separately, the government is also holding peace parleys with splinter groups of the NSCN after entering into ceasefire agreements.

The groups which have entered into ceasefire agreements are: NSCN-NK, NSCN-R and NSCN K-Khango.

The central government had signed a ceasefire agreement with another faction of the Naga insurgent group led by a dreaded militant Niki Sumi.

All these outfits are breakaway factions of dominant groups NSCN-IM and NSCN-Khaplang.

