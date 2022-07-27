Left Menu

Two top House Democrats call for watchdog to recuse in Jan 6 Secret Service probe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 01:53 IST
Two top House Democrats call for watchdog to recuse in Jan 6 Secret Service probe
  • Country:
  • United States

Two top House Democrats called for the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari to recuse himself from the investigation into U.S. Secret Service text messages related to the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

House of Representatives Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, who also chairs the panel probing the Capitol attack, said in a letter released on Tuesday they lost confidence in the watchdog after he failed to inform Congress for months that Secret Service messages around Jan. 6, 2021, may have been erased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022