ED files charge sheet before court against Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a court here against arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

Jain is currently in judicial custody.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

