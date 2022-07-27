Left Menu

Bridge closed in Russia-held Kherson after HIMARS shelling, official says

Authorities in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson have closed the city's only bridge across the Dnipro river after it came under fire from U.S.-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), an official from the Russian-installed administration said on Wednesday. The Antonivskyi bridge has been closed for civilians but its structural integrity has not suffered from the shelling, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-imposed Kherson administration, told Interfax.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:57 IST
Bridge closed in Russia-held Kherson after HIMARS shelling, official says
Kirill Stremousov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Authorities in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson have closed the city's only bridge across the Dnipro river after it came under fire from U.S.-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), an official from the Russian-installed administration said on Wednesday.

The Antonivskyi bridge has been closed for civilians but its structural integrity has not suffered from the shelling, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-imposed Kherson administration, told Interfax. "Traffic on the bridge is blocked. Indeed, another HIMARS strike was launched during the night," Stremousov said in remarks shared on his Telegram channel.

"We have provided for all things like this, and in fact, there are several ferry crossings," he added. He told TASS news agency that a railway bridge upstream had also been damaged by missile strikes but that repair works were underway.

Ukraine is waging a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing the Kherson region from Russia. Nataliya Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukrainian forces, said in a TV interview on Wednesday that the military had taken care not to destroy the bridge. "I will note that we appreciate everything that is in our country, even when it is under occupation," she said on Ukraine's ICTV. "There were strikes, but they were intricate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022