Russia says its strike on July 24 destroyed 100 HIMARS missiles

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces on July 24 had destroyed more than 100 U.S.-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

Reuters was unable to independently verify battlefield accounts from either side. Russia has previously said it has destroyed several HIMARS systems supplied to Ukraine by the West, claims denied by Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)